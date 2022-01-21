What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 07:44

Friday's front pages are dominated by the impending easing of most Covid restrictions with Cabinet set to meet to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with the story.

The Irish Daily Mail's headline reads: 'On The Brink Of Freedom'. The Echo also leads with the expected easing of Covid restrictions.

The easing of restrictions also makes the front page of the Irish Sun along with a story on RTÉ chasing up unpaid TV licences.

'Meet, Drink and be Merry,' the Irish Daily Mirror proclaims.

The Irish Daily Star goes with: 'They Think, It's Dáil Over'.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with the easing of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

In Britain, the front pages are dominated by the continuing pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson over the 'partygate' scandal.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express, and Metro lead with claims that MPs who want a no-confidence vote on the prime minister are being 'blackmailed' by Mr Johnson's supporters.

The i leads on a Tory 'civil war' on Mr Johnson's future.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on British schools defying Mr Johnson's guidance on masks.

The Financial Times leads with a warning from US president Joe Biden that any attack on Ukraine by Russia will lead to a severe reaction from the United States.

The Daily Star leads with a story on their 'Lame Duck' correspondent attempting to confront Boris Johnson.

