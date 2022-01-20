Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 16:27

Covid: 10,571 new cases as Nphet meet to consider easing of restrictions

Minister for Health is expected to receive a letter detailing Nphet's recommendations on Thursday evening.
Covid: 10,571 new cases as Nphet meet to consider easing of restrictions

Muireann Duffy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting to consider their recommendations for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with changes likely to take effect from next week.

The meeting comes as 10,571 new cases of the virus have been notified by the Department of Health - 5,523 detected through PCR tests and 5,048 logged through the HSE's antigen results portal. There were also 896 people with Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday morning, 90 of whom were in ICU.

Among the measures being considered by public health officials is the easing of the 8pm hospitality and entertainment curfew.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will convey the group's advice in a letter to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly this evening.

Mr Donnelly is expected to bring the recommendations to Government on Friday, with a Cabinet Covid sub-committee meeting being held before a meeting of the full Cabinet.

If the measures are agreed by Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce the upcoming changes later on Friday.

Earlier, Mr Martin said Friday's announcement will be "clear and comprehensive" regarding the weeks and months ahead, adding we have "come through Omicron better than we might have expected".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also said updated guidance for schools and workplaces will be issued following the announcement.

More in this section

RTÉ accused of behaving like ‘rogue employer’ at Public Accounts Committee RTÉ accused of behaving like ‘rogue employer’ at Public Accounts Committee
Avian flu surveillance zones in North to be lifted Avian flu surveillance zones in North to be lifted
Irish public donated almost one million Covid vaccines over Christmas Irish public donated almost one million Covid vaccines over Christmas
Healthcare workers’ pandemic bonus to be paid in February or March

Healthcare workers’ pandemic bonus to be paid in February or March

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more