Covid: 10,571 new cases as Nphet meet to consider easing of restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting to consider their recommendations for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with changes likely to take effect from next week.

The meeting comes as 10,571 new cases of the virus have been notified by the Department of Health - 5,523 detected through PCR tests and 5,048 logged through the HSE's antigen results portal. There were also 896 people with Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday morning, 90 of whom were in ICU.

In addition, on Wednesday 19 January, 5,048** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 20, 2022

Among the measures being considered by public health officials is the easing of the 8pm hospitality and entertainment curfew.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will convey the group's advice in a letter to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly this evening.

Mr Donnelly is expected to bring the recommendations to Government on Friday, with a Cabinet Covid sub-committee meeting being held before a meeting of the full Cabinet.

If the measures are agreed by Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce the upcoming changes later on Friday.

Earlier, Mr Martin said Friday's announcement will be "clear and comprehensive" regarding the weeks and months ahead, adding we have "come through Omicron better than we might have expected".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also said updated guidance for schools and workplaces will be issued following the announcement.