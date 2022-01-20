Personal trainer considering priesthood receives suspended sentence for unprovoked attacks

Tom Tuite

A personal trainer has been given a six-month suspended sentence for attacking a dog-walker and his pet during a series of unprovoked attacks in Dublin.

Aidan Mulkearn (49), who is now considering the priesthood, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and assault causing harm to the pet's owner at Winetavern Street, in Dublin city centre on the morning of September 13th, 2020.

He also admitted four other attacks on men over a three-week period.

None of the victims was known to Mulkearn, of South Circular Road, Dublin 8, who suffered from anger issues and had a psychological report.

At the Dublin District Court, Judge Gerard Jones heard how Mulkearn kicked a 41-year-old man's dog and the pet owner challenged him. However, the dog owner "received one punch in the face," leaving him with a bleeding lip but did not require medical attention.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to two men. He shouted "threatening abuse" at a victim sitting outside a cafe on August 21st at Harrington Street and then punched him above his eye.

He punched another man in the face on South Circular Road on September 14th.

Assault

Mulkearn also entered guilty pleas to two other daytime attacks at Harrington Street. However, they were less severe assaults that did not result in physical injuries.

A victim said the defendant "punched him in the face and wrestled him to the ground" on August 24th, while another man told gardaí he had been walking along the street when the defendant shouldered him and stated: "Watch where you are going, you f***ing f*****t".

Judge Jones noted the accused received a two-year suspended sentence last week for other assaults around the same time. He had no convictions before these offences.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Paddy McGarry said his client had anger issues and attended counselling when he was in his 20s due to earlier problems.

After falling out with family, he moved into a log cabin he built in the garden but later became homeless for a time.

He added his client had worked as a labourer before becoming a personal trainer but was now thinking of joining the priesthood.

The solicitor said Mulkearn, who did not address the court, wanted to be ordered to engage with psychosocial services.

During the attacks, he wrongly believed the injured parties were hostile to him and "reacted defensively to things where there is not an issue at all".

Judge Jones imposed a six-month sentence but suspended it on condition Mulkearn did not re-offend in the next two years.

He told him he was a lucky man and warned Mulkearn to leave people alone, adding that he would go straight to prison if there were any further offences.