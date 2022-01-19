Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 21:50

Two men arrested as gardaí seize €85k worth of cash and drugs

Gardaí in Galway have arrested two men following the seizure of €85,500 worth of cash and drugs under Operation Tara
Two men arrested as gardaí seize €85k worth of cash and drugs

James Cox

Gardaí in Galway have arrested two men following the seizure of €85,500 worth of cash and drugs under Operation Tara.

Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in the Ballybane area of Galway city.

During the course of this search €53,475 worth of suspected cocaine, €25,000 in cash, €2,900 worth of suspected cannabis herb, and €4,200 worth of suspected MDMA was detected and seized.

The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

This evening, two men, both in their late teens, were arrested in connection with this seizure.

They are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

This detection forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2nd, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to 'disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs'.

More in this section

Politicians agree ‘cross-party’ approach in wake of Ashling Murphy murder Politicians agree ‘cross-party’ approach in wake of Ashling Murphy murder
Taoiseach accepts students need ‘clarity as soon as possible’ over Leaving Cert Taoiseach accepts students need ‘clarity as soon as possible’ over Leaving Cert
Covid: 12,138 cases logged amid hopes for easing of restrictions Covid: 12,138 cases logged amid hopes for easing of restrictions
Consumer prices rise at fastest pace in two decades

Consumer prices rise at fastest pace in two decades

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more