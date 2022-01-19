Two men arrested as gardaí seize €85k worth of cash and drugs

James Cox

Gardaí in Galway have arrested two men following the seizure of €85,500 worth of cash and drugs under Operation Tara.

Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in the Ballybane area of Galway city.

During the course of this search €53,475 worth of suspected cocaine, €25,000 in cash, €2,900 worth of suspected cannabis herb, and €4,200 worth of suspected MDMA was detected and seized.

The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

This evening, two men, both in their late teens, were arrested in connection with this seizure.

They are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

This detection forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2nd, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to 'disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs'.