Man arrested over robberies at Dart stations

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged one man, aged in his late teens, following an investigation into a number of robberies that took place at Dart stations in Dublin in the past few weeks.

The incidents being investigated include:

Five robberies from people at Shankill Dart station on January 15th.

Two robberies from people at Sandycove dart Station on January 11th.

One attempted robbery from a person at Seapoint dart Station on January 8th.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to Blackrock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged in relation to these incidents and appeared before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on January 21st at 10.30am.