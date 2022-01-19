Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 20:55

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday evening charged with the school teacher’s murder.
By Cate McCurry, Dominic McGrath and Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove, Tullamore, Co Offaly, was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car to a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday evening.

He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison after the brief hearing.

Ashling Murphy death
Ashling Murphy (Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann)

A second man, arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, has been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Wednesday January 12th.

A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday 19th, close to where her body was found, to mark a week since her death.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

Mourners included President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

