Covid: 12,138 cases logged amid hopes for easing of restrictions

James Cox

The Department of Health has recorded 6,843 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, while 5,295 registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There has been a total of 6,087 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 52 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am today, 910 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet tomorrow to discuss the current Covid situation.

If their advice is favourable, Cabinet could meet on Friday to approve the lifting of the current restrictions.

This would likely occur on a phased basis, with the 8pm closing time for hospitality possibly removed by next week.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan has said he thinks it will be “towards the end of next week” before Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The Cabinet is likely to meet this Friday, but it could also be next Tuesday, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. This would give people a few days notice, he explained.

Sporting events

Mr Ryan added he was keen to see a return to social and cultural life, in addition to a return of increased attendances at artistic and sporting events.

A return to working in offices was also important, he said.

However, Mr Ryan cautioned the severity of the Omicron variant should not be downplayed: “We have to be careful as Covid keeps changing. The situation now is a lot better than it was a few weeks ago.”

It was important not to prejudge the situation, he added, as the situation in Denmark, where numbers were rising again, was a cause for concern.