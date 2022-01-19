Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 13:13

Students to get clarity over Leaving Cert in the next few days, says Harris

Students have said they want a choice between predicted grades and exams due to the disruption that has been caused by the pandemic.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said students will get clarity on the Leaving Cert in the next few days.

His comments come as students are holding a number of protests across the State on Wednesday calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert.

More than two-thirds of Leaving Certificate students have said they want a hybrid state exams model this summer, according to a recent survey.

However, senior education sources have previously commented that the hybrid Leaving Cert of 2021 which gave students a choice between sitting written exams and accredited grades will be “impossible” to re-run this year

Mr Harris said he understands why the students are calling for hybrid exams, however, there are issues.

"We saw the very significant impact that can have on grade inflation, but certainly I think there needs to be a recognition from Government that senior cycle students have had an extraordinarily difficult time," Mr Harris said.

"This year's students nearly, in particular, have had almost all of their senior cycle in various ways disrupted, and I think we need to reflect that in whatever decision we arrive at."

A meeting with stakeholders will take place on Thursday which will consider if the hybrid model is an option.

"Last year we arrived at the right solution and I hope we can provide that clarity in the next few days," Mr Harris added.

