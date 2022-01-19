Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Sligo aggravated burglary

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo on Tuesday.

A number of men are understood to have forced their way into a property in Skreen at approximately 7pm and assaulted a man in his 70s.

The injured man was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

A sum of cash was also taken from the property during the incident.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to come forward, urging anyone who was in the Skreen/Dromard area between 4pm-8pm on Tuesday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.