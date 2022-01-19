Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 07:57

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Pictures from Ashling Murphy's funeral, held in Co Offaly on Tuesday, are the lead images for the majority of the national papers.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Press Association

Images from Ashling Murphy's funeral on Tuesday and potential plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions dominate Wednesday's national headlines.

The Irish Times leads with 'A community stand in solidarity and remembers shining spirit Ashling' as a suspect remained in Garda custody overnight being question in relation to the 23-year-olds murder.

The front page also reports an easing of Covid restrictions may be on the way, possibly as early as next week, as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is due to meet on Thursday to consider the latest data.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the funeral of Ms Murhpy, reporting that evidence will be put to the suspect during Garda questioning.

The Echo reports tenders are being sought for Morrison's Island public realm and flood defence project, alongside an image from Ms Murphy's funeral, showing some of her first class pupils from Durrow National School holding pictures of their teacher.

'She fought for her life' the Irish Daily Mail reads, reporting that Ms Murphy "used keys to defend herself" during the attack. The Irish Sun meanwhile leads with the tribute of Ms Murhpy's partner

In Britain, the newspapers continue to cover the fallout from partygate as British prime minister Boris Johnson fights to win back the Tory party and the country in a desperate bid to save his job.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson is set to scrap Plan B Covid restrictions as claims surface that Tory MPs elected in 2019 are planning a rebellion against him.

The Guardian also carries Tory MPs plotting against their leader, with the paper saying anger was further stoked by his “disastrous” TV interview on Tuesday night where Mr Johnson claimed not to have lied about Downing Street parties.

The Daily Mirror reports the plot to oust Mr Johnson by some Tories is called the “Pork Pie Plot”, while The Times writes that “more than” 20 MPs are now on board.

The Daily Express also carries news of the Tory MPs’ plot.

The Daily Mail accuses the mutinous ‘Pork Pie’ plotters of “turning on (the) man who got them elected”.

Metro and The Independent cover Mr Johnson’s Tuesday evening TV appearance with the latter writing: "No one warned me party was against rules, says man who set the rules".

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, depicting Mr Johnson as Pinocchio.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that Microsoft has agreed to purchase video game maker Activision Blizzard for $75 billion.

And The Sun writes that a Strictly contestant has split from her footballer fiance.

More in this section

Latest apartment scheme for Phibsborough facing local opposition Latest apartment scheme for Phibsborough facing local opposition
'Ringleader' of gang who attacked Kevin Lunney named as Alan Harte 'Ringleader' of gang who attacked Kevin Lunney named as Alan Harte
Feared loss of Rescue 117 prompts southeast TDs to seek urgent meeting with Minister Feared loss of Rescue 117 prompts southeast TDs to seek urgent meeting with Minister
Stormont parties call on Boris Johnson to ditch ‘double jobbing’ plan

Stormont parties call on Boris Johnson to ditch ‘double jobbing’ plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more