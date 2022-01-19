Hope grows that some Covid restrictions could ease next week

Muireann Duffy

Hopes are growing that the Government may move to lift some Covid-19 restrictions as early as next week as cases appear to be showing a downward trend.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said a built-up herd immunity and the uptake of booster vaccines will translate to a "big reduction in public health measures".

He added the country will move towards a situation where restrictions will have "as minimal an impact as possible on people's lives, whilst maintaining background surveillance on the disease," according to The Irish Times.

Following the Christmas recess, the Dáil will return on Wednesday afternoon and a meeting with some members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is expected to be held.

Nphet will also meet on Thursday to provide recommendations based on the latest Covid data.

It is hoped if public health officials recommend an easing of restrictions at Thursday's meeting, a meeting of both the Cabinet Covid subcommittee and the full Cabinet could be held on Friday to approve the measures.

Going by that timeline, senior sources told The Irish Times an easing of restrictions is expected as early as next week.

Among the topics up for consideration is the return of normal opening hours for the hospitality sector which is currently operating with an 8pm curfew.

The number of people permitted to attend weddings and events is also likely to be increased on a phased basis, while a return of nightclubs is expected to come at a later stage.

However, it is understood that the requirement to wear masks in certain settings, such as at crowded events, will continue, in addition to the use of Covid certs for international travel.

On Tuesday, 5,767 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health, in addition to 5,916 cases registered through the HSE's antigen test result portal.

At 8am on Tuesday, there were 979 people in hospital with the virus, down from 1,062 on January 11th, while there were 93 people in ICU, up one from the same day last week.