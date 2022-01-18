Ashling Murphy murder investigation continues as suspect is questioned by Gardaí

The investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy is ongoing as Gardaí question a man who was arrested on Tuesday.

The body of the 23-year-old, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation.

As reported in The Irish Times, the man who was arrested in connection with the murder was being treated for injuries in a Dublin hospital.

A statement from Garda Headquarters confirmed detectives investigating Ms Murphy’s killing had arrested of a man “on suspicion of murder”. However, Gardaí said they had “no further comment at this time”.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is now in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows for him to be held and questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí had been monitoring the man after he presented himself at a Dublin hospital with unexplained injuries, some of which were believed to be self-inflicted.

Garda sources have said they have a “huge amount” of evidence to put to the man, according the Irish Examiner.

He will also be asked about his location and movements on the day of the murder and last Thursday before he was admitted to hospital.

It is understood that, at the moment, investigators have nothing to suggest any connection between the man and Ms Murphy.

'Shining light'

The arrest of the man came just hours after Ms Murphy's funeral.

Huge crowds gathered for the funeral in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church, where Ms Murphy’s funeral mass was being held.

Bishop Deenihan told mourners that Ms Murphy’s murder has questioned attitudes, particularly attitudes towards women, and “our values and morality”.

“Whether those questions will be addressed or passed over remains to be seen, but we cannot allow such violence and disregard for both human life and bodily integrity take root in our time and culture,” he added.

“The past few days have been a nightmare. A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brighter and warmer days of spring and summer.

“That, as we know, was not the case. A depraved act of violence which deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life has since united the country in grief and support.

“We all know that no individual should die like Ashling and no family should suffer like Ashling’s.

“Respect is an old-fashioned word, but it is an important one. Respect was missing last Wednesday, but it has re-emerged here all the stronger.

“Let us respect each other.”

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among those in attendance at the funeral.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin were also in attendance.

Symbols of Ms Murphy’s life were brought to the altar during her funeral, including a fiddle, a Kilcormac/Killoughey camogie jersey, a family picture, a school book and her photo.

Ms Murphy's partner Ryan Casey described her as a “shining light” who was always willing to help others and put herself last.

He paid tribute to his girlfriend, saying she was an “incredibly loving and beautiful” person.

-Additional reporting by PA