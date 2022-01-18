Man charged over fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot

A man aged in his 40s has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Dublin earlier this month.

Mr Tormey (49) was shot dead outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

It is believed the victim had attended a social event on the night of his death, before returning home at 3.30am.

Gardaí do not believe he was involved in any kind of row in the hours before the shooting.

The man who has been charged in connection with death of Mr Tormey is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have said the woman (39) who had been arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charge.

According to Gardaí, investigations are ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.