New project will work to develop Irish language quarter in Dublin

Sarah Mooney

A new project designed to encourage use of the Irish language in Dublin city will include work to develop the capital’s own Irish language quarter.

The Government announced on Tuesday that Conradh na Gaeilge will receive €325,000 in funding to establish and develop the Baile Átha Cliath (BÁC) le Gaeilge project between 2021 and 2024.

Conradh na Gaeilge, in partnership with Dublin City Council, has set out a programme of activities to ensure that the language is heard and seen more around Dublin city.

This will include working to develop an Irish language quarter, working with the council to develop a future language plan for the city, developing an Irish language network among Dublin businesses and encouraging businesses to use Irish in signage, websites, advertising and menus in cafes and restaurants.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s headquarters on Harcourt Street will also be used as an information and support centre for the community.

Announcing the Government grant on Tuesday, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said the project “is of particular importance to ensure that the Irish language thrives in the city, that the language is promoted in the business sector and that it is given economic recognition.”

Interest growing

Julian de Spáinn, secretary general of Conradh na Gaeilge, said interest in the language and the use of Irish in Dublin is growing, “especially among young people.”

“Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge is now in place to ensure that the language is seen, heard, and used more in ordinary city life. Among various actions being taken by Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge, the benefits of the use of Irish will be presented to the city's business community and they will be encouraged to provide services in Irish in the future.”

The Department of the Gaeltacht noted that Dublin is already home to a “large” Irish language community “due to a wide range of Irish language establishments being located there.”

“These include early education services, gaelscoileanna and gaelcholáistí, Irish language organisations, two radio stations broadcasting in Irish, Na Gaeil Óga GAA club, third level courses in Irish and many other establishments,” it said.

One Dublin-based business supporting the initiative, Murphy’s Ice Cream, said it believes the Irish language can be accessible and enjoyable for all with the support of the project.

“More and more we have been seeing a huge increase and interest from both our customers and staff in the Irish language,” said spokesperson Niamh O’Kennedy. “So much so we are now offering all our staff the opportunity to avail of free Irish language lessons.”

Alison Gilliland, Lord Mayor of Dublin City, said the new funding “is a direct result” of partnership with the Irish Language Sub-Committee of Dublin City Council.