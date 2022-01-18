Majority of adults happy to share vaccination status to access services - Deloitte report

Muireann Duffy

The majority of Irish adults are comfortable sharing their Covid-19 vaccination status to access services according to a recent survey.

However, their willingness is dictated by the service being accessed.

Deloitte's latest Digital Consumer Trends survey, involving 1,000 people aged 18-75, found 72 per cent of respondents are happy to share their vaccination status with travel companies or airlines, compared to 69 per cent for event providers and 67 per cent for entertainment facilities.

The figure dropped to 58 per cent among employees asked if they would be comfortable sharing their vaccination status with their employer.

The annual survey which examines the digital usage and attitudes of consumers towards technology found more people are becoming increasingly aware of how their data is being used by online companies, but consumer concern over the matter has fallen.

In 2018, 54 per cent of respondents said they were 'very concerned' about the use of their personal data online, falling to 25 per cent this year.

However, 42 per cent said their had stopped using at least one social media platform over the past year, either permanently or temporarily, 23 per cent of which said was to do with their data privacy concerns.

Over three quarters of respondents said they accept all the default cookie settings at least half of the time when prompted to on a website. Those who are less concerned about data privacy were found to be more likely to accept default cookie settings and less likely to refuse app permissions or use an ad tracking-limiting browser.

Just over one quarter said they prefer to receive tailored ads, which was more common among younger people, while 29 per cent said they prefer non-tailored ads and 39 per cent had no preference.

The vast majority (87 per cent) had access to at least one connected device in their home, the most common being a smart TV (61 per cent).

The survey also noted that ownership of wearable technology, such as smart watches, has grown by 9 per cent in the past year, with 46 per cent of respondents saying they owned such devices.