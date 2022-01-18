Ireland records sixth highest number of GDPR breach notifications in Europe

Muireann Duffy

European data regulators issued a total of €1.1 billion in GDPR fines in 2021, with Ireland noting the sixth-highest rate of GDPR breach notifications of 31 European countries.

The latest DLA Piper survey, including results from 27 EU member states, the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, found per capita, Ireland had the fourth-highest breach notification rate.

Per 100,000 people, Ireland had 130 breach notifications, behind the Netherlands (151 per 100,000), Liechtenstein (136 per 100,000) and Denmark (131 per 100,000).

The European fines total represents a sevenfold year-on-year increase, with Luxembourg, Ireland and France topping the rankings for the highest individual fines issued, €746 million, €225 million and €50 million respectively.

Regulators in Ireland and Luxembourg imposed record-breaking fines during the year, moving both countries up from the bottom of the league table.

The number of GDPR breach notifications increased by 8 per cent in Ireland last year, up from an average of 331 notifications per day to 356. In aggregate, over 130,000 personal data breaches were notified since January 28th, 2021.

The report also notes that the 'Schrems II' ruling by the European Court of Justice, relating to the Irish Data Protection Commissioners' case against Facebook Ireland Limited, "continues to be the top data protection compliance challenge for many organisations caught by GDPR".