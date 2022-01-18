Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 12:19

Ireland records sixth highest number of GDPR breach notifications in Europe

On a per capita basis, Ireland had the fourth-highest rate of breach notifications across Europe.
Ireland records sixth highest number of GDPR breach notifications in Europe

Muireann Duffy

European data regulators issued a total of €1.1 billion in GDPR fines in 2021, with Ireland noting the sixth-highest rate of GDPR breach notifications of 31 European countries.

The latest DLA Piper survey, including results from 27 EU member states, the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, found per capita, Ireland had the fourth-highest breach notification rate.

Per 100,000 people, Ireland had 130 breach notifications, behind the Netherlands (151 per 100,000), Liechtenstein (136 per 100,000) and Denmark (131 per 100,000).

The European fines total represents a sevenfold year-on-year increase, with Luxembourg, Ireland and France topping the rankings for the highest individual fines issued, €746 million, €225 million and €50 million respectively.

Regulators in Ireland and Luxembourg imposed record-breaking fines during the year, moving both countries up from the bottom of the league table.

The number of GDPR breach notifications increased by 8 per cent in Ireland last year, up from an average of 331 notifications per day to 356. In aggregate, over 130,000 personal data breaches were notified since January 28th, 2021.

The report also notes that the 'Schrems II' ruling by the European Court of Justice, relating to the Irish Data Protection Commissioners' case against Facebook Ireland Limited, "continues to be the top data protection compliance challenge for many organisations caught by GDPR".

More in this section

Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims
Online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Roscommon Online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Roscommon
Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal to be auctioned online Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal to be auctioned online
Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more