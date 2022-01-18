Online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Roscommon

A new online platform that provides free access to education and training courses for people from refugee and migrant backgrounds in Co Roscommon has been launched.

SaorEd is a collaborative initiative between three Irish non-profit organisations; Doras, New Horizon, and Dignity Partnership, the Roscommon Herald reports.

It was built using an online learning platform built specifically for refugees, Kiron, which is widely used in the Middle East and Europe.

Roosky native John Lannon, who is the CEO of Doras, is one of the people behind the initiative.

He said: “It is difficult for people living in remote areas, particularly direct provision centres, to access regular transport to attend in-person training. SaorEd can provide pathways to further education and employment for them.

“The platform is also of value to parents of young children who may not be able to access mainstream education during the day. It is also accessible to people who face financial barriers to education, who may not be entitled to the Back to Education Allowance, for example.”

He pointed out that refugees and asylum seekers are among the most marginalised people in Irish society.

“Those in direct provision in particular face huge challenges when it comes to managing their mental health and finding ways to participate in Irish society. Education is a doorway to inclusion, connection, and dignity. It opens up doorways of possibility and opportunity that are so critical for people who are often fleeing war, poverty and persecution. Making education and training accessible is vital. There are currently too many obstacles, which is why SaorEd is important. The level of interest in it has already taken us by surprise and the potential is exciting. We are hoping that funders and partners come on board to join us to help build this exciting platform.”

SaorEd, available at www.saored.com, aims to provide free access to a range of entry-level and advanced courses.

The offerings available on SaorEd include English language courses, information technology (IT) skills, healthcare, and career preparation courses.