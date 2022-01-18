Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 11:29

Aldi 14% sales growth brings highest festive season returns

Aldi claimed 11.6 per cent of the market share over the 2021 Christmas period.
Muireann Duffy

Aldi has recorded its strongest festive season to date, aided by record sales during Christmas week.

The supermarket enjoyed a 14.2 per cent sales growth over the last two years and claimed 11.6 per cent of the market share during the 12 weeks to December 26th.

Aldi revealed over 8 million Brussels sprouts were purchased over the Christmas period, in addition to 500,000 mince pies and over 200,000 bottles of champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco.

The figures come as Aldi has pledged to invest €320 million over the next three years to expand its Irish market share, which will include the opening of 30 new stores.

From February 1st, Aldi is also set to become the first supermarket in Ireland to pay employees the Living Wage, offering an entry rate of €12.90 an hour and up to €14.90 an hour for all floor assistants.

