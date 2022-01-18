Ireland’s first ‘learn to cycle’ outdoor track opens in Waterford

Ireland’s first ‘learn to cycle’ outdoor track costing a total of €50,000 has been officially opened in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The track will allow young children to learn to cycle on a ‘real life’ road structure with lines, signs and pedestrian crossing - but without the traffic.

This latest amenity at Fairlane adds to existing play facilities at the Linear Park, according to the Waterford News & Star, and when completed the recreation park will include a performance area, a BMX pump track and a skatepark.

Waterford City and County Council’s Road Safety Officer, Jemma Jacob, said the new cycle track will allow children to develop their cycling skills in a “mock road situation”.

“We anticipate creches and pre-schools will use the facility to deliver Road Safety Authority programmes such as Simon and Friends and Road Safety Awareness week events.

“By including a ‘real life’ road structure and two teaching areas, this facility will allow youngsters to learn how to step, stride, glide and turn on balance bikes and put these skills to the test in a mock road situation.”

Reliance on cars

Dungarvan Town Manager Kieran Kehoe said the facility will also encourage the use of sustainable transport methods by promoting safer cycling.

“Dungarvan is a ‘smarter travel’ town... this facility will enable children to learn a life skill which will encourage the use of sustainable transport methods and move from over reliance on cars as their only method of transport, which will benefit the climate and the environment. Cycling around Dungarvan has never been safer.”

Chair of Dungarvan/Lismore District, Cllr Tom Cronin, added that people “have a new appreciation of the outdoors, and the numbers using such amenities are continuously growing. This new cycle track will give those who are new to cycling a chance to test out their wheels on a purpose-built track.”

Peter Jones of Waterford Sports Partnership said the new track will allow the delivery of Cycling Ireland courses including balance bike training, disability cycling, sprocket rocket and Cycle Right “in a completely accessible and traffic free environment.”

Works on the track were completed earlier this month after Waterford City and County Council received funding from the Local Government Fund and the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation administered by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.