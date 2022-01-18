Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 11:05

Forty jobs announced for Sligo at new cybersecurity headquarters

Advantio expects to create the new jobs over the next three years.
Muireann Duffy

Approximately 40 new jobs have been announced for Co Sligo following Advantio's decision to establish its new European cybersecurity headquarters in the western county.

The jobs are expected to be created over the next three years, with the company recruiting for full-time roles across multiple areas, including product management, security consulting, customer success and HR.

Founded in 2009, Advantio is a cybersecurity provider specialising in professional services, managed security solutions, SaaS security and compliance solutions.

"Cybersecurity has only become more important in recent times," Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said.

"The fact that a leading firm in the field has chosen Ireland for its European headquarters is a real vote of confidence in us and our rich talent pool."

The company's chief executive, Marco Borza added the new Sligo team will be "at the heart" of their strategy to "help businesses succeed in such a challenging environment".

