Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 10:37

Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal to be auctioned online

Dr Kathleen Lynn was based in City Hall during the 1916 Rising and was later imprisoned for her role.
Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal to be auctioned online

Muireann Duffy

The 1916 Service Medal of Mayo suffragette Dr Kathleen Lynn is to go up for sale as part of an online auction later this month.

As reported by the Western People, the medal was awarded to Dr Lynn for her part in the 1916 Rising, during which she was based in City Hall. She was later arrested and imprisoned for her part in the uprising.

Born in 1874, Dr Lynn was the daughter of a Presbyterian Minister. In addition to her activism, she trained as a medical doctor and served as the chief medical officer with the Irish Citizen Army.

Following her release from prison, the Killala woman was elected as a TD for Dublin in 1923. However, she did not take up her seat but remained active in the nationalist movement.

In later years, Dr Lynn was also part of the establishment of St Ultan's Hospital for Infants in Dublin.

The medal is to be auctioned live online by Mullen's Collector's Cabinet on Saturday, January 29th and is expected to sell for between €20,000-30,000.

More in this section

Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims
Appeals board clears way for new CitizenM hotel in Dublin Appeals board clears way for new CitizenM hotel in Dublin
Gardaí plan to make arrest in Ashling Murphy murder investigation Gardaí plan to make arrest in Ashling Murphy murder investigation
Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more