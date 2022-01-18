Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal to be auctioned online

Muireann Duffy

The 1916 Service Medal of Mayo suffragette Dr Kathleen Lynn is to go up for sale as part of an online auction later this month.

As reported by the Western People, the medal was awarded to Dr Lynn for her part in the 1916 Rising, during which she was based in City Hall. She was later arrested and imprisoned for her part in the uprising.

Born in 1874, Dr Lynn was the daughter of a Presbyterian Minister. In addition to her activism, she trained as a medical doctor and served as the chief medical officer with the Irish Citizen Army.

Following her release from prison, the Killala woman was elected as a TD for Dublin in 1923. However, she did not take up her seat but remained active in the nationalist movement.

In later years, Dr Lynn was also part of the establishment of St Ultan's Hospital for Infants in Dublin.

The medal is to be auctioned live online by Mullen's Collector's Cabinet on Saturday, January 29th and is expected to sell for between €20,000-30,000.