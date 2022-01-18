Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 10:27

Jesuits launch redress scheme for men abused as boys by Fr Joseph Marmion

Marmion, who died in 2000, is believed to have abused dozens at Belvedere College in Dublin, Clongowes Wood College in Kildare, and Crescent College in Limerick
Jesuits launch redress scheme for men abused as boys by Fr Joseph Marmion

A redress scheme for men abused as boys by Fr Joseph Marmion at three Jesuit Colleges in Ireland is set to offer €75,000 and over, depending on the severity of the abuse.

Marmion, who died in 2000, is believed to have abused dozens of boys at Belvedere College in Dublin, Clongowes Wood College in Kildare, and Crescent College in Limerick.

The scheme has been welcomed as “a positive step” by a steering committee representing those who were abused, according to The Irish Times.

It is voluntary and without prejudice to either side’s rights, however, in accepting any award, the claimant will forfeit their right to pursue legal action against the congregation.

A statute of limitations will not apply and the Jesuits have committed themselves to settlements “as soon as practicably possible”.

Full accountability

The steering committee described the scheme as “a positive step along the road to full accountability for the failure of the Jesuit order to respond appropriately or adequately to the emotional, spiritual, psychological, sexual, and physical abuse inflicted by Joseph Marmion on children entrusted to its care over 40 years ago, and support those who were abused and assist their healing”.

It advised claimants to contact Crowley Millar Solicitors at the IFSC in Dublin and believed those abused may number up to 100.

More than 40 victims are understood to have reported sexual, psychological, physical or emotional abuse by Marmion to date.

The steering committee has been working with Irish Jesuit Provincial Fr Leonard Moloney on the scheme, on independent counselling for those abused by Jesuits generally, and on developing a programme to increase awareness of the support available to abused past pupils.

Fr Moloney described the redress scheme as “one strand in a number of processes that have taken place since the Order first named Joseph Marmion on March 2nd, 2021, as a Jesuit who abused pupils in Belvedere, Clongowes and Crescent College Limerick 40 years ago”.

He repeated his apology to all those who suffered at the hands of Marmion. His “sincere hope” is that the scheme as constructed will cause “the least possible trauma to victim/survivors of Joseph Marmion, who have already suffered enough”.

Details of the scheme are at jesuits.ie.

More in this section

Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims Lucinda Creighton's statement on Lisa Smith trial 'blatant contempt of court', defence claims
Appeals board clears way for new CitizenM hotel in Dublin Appeals board clears way for new CitizenM hotel in Dublin
Funeral of Ashling Murphy to take place today Funeral of Ashling Murphy to take place today
Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more