Coveney expected to be called before Oireachtas over champagne gathering

James Cox

The Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to be called to appear before an Oireachtas committee today, over a controversial champagne party.

The gathering of his department's officials took place in June 2020, during a Covid lockdown.

Minister Simon Coveney has told his secretary-general to compile a report into the incident.

Senator Gerard Craughwell is on the foreign affairs committee, which will discuss the issue today - he wants Minister Coveney to appear before it.

Mr Craughwell told Newstalk: "I believe there's a majority on the committee that want this to happen, we want to clear the air with respect to the minister's involvement and they want straight questions put to the minister, his answered listened to, and let's see where we go from there."

He added: "It's not something that we want to turn into a political circus, and we certainly don't want it to go on and on and on, like the [Katherine] Zappone issue did."