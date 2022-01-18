Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 09:02

Total of 243 assaults on gardaí in 2021

There were 223 assaults in 2020 - rising to 243 last year
James Cox

A total of 466 gardaí have been injured after being physically attacked on duty over the past two years.

There were 223 assaults in 2020 - rising to 243 last year.

Three gardaí suffered serious head injuries in 2021, while others received fractures, dislocations and open wounds.

Dave Conroy, from the Garda Representative Association, said some officers have to retire due to assaults.

Mr Conroy said: "It's regular to see gardaí with broken bones, facial injuries, lacerations to their bodies, hands and faces. Some gardaí I know personally have suffered very serious, life-changing injuries to limbs and some have had to retire early due to these injuries."

