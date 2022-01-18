Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 08:55

Barry Cowen: Ashling's legacy should be catalyst for improved society

Mr Cowen said that women should be able to walk the canal lines of the country without fear, as men can do
Vivienne Clarke

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen has said it is up to society to ensure that Ashling Murphy’s legacy is a catalyst for an improved society with regard to how women are treated and men are educated about respect.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Cowen said that women should be able to walk the canal lines of the country without fear, as men can do.

The midlands community remained stunned and shocked, desperately sad, he said.

Ashling’s colleagues in education, her friends in the camogie club and neighbours would come together to ensure her funeral is a poignant one, but one that represents everything associated with her brilliant full life.

That will help the family, he hoped. Mr Cowen called for the family’s space to be respected to allow them begin the healing process.

The young teacher’s pupils had her for far too short a time, she had left a lasting impression.

Legacy

“It's up to us to ensure her legacy lasts far longer and is a catalyst for an improved society in respect to the way in which we treat women and the way in which men are educated in how to respect and appreciate and allow women to walk the canal lines throughout the country without fear, like men.”

On Morning Ireland former teacher Frank Brennan and his daughter Mairead, who is also a teacher, both musicians paid tribute to Ashling Murphy and her family. Ms Brennan, who spent some time in Durrow NS said she took comfort from the fact that Ashling’s short career would have been a very happy one in such a supportive and welcoming environment.

Mr Brennan said that Ashling had been “an exceptionally talented” fiddle player and that when she and her sister Amy played together they were “magnificent”.

