What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by the possible easing of Covid restrictions along with the funeral of Ashling Murphy, which will take place today.

The Irish Times reports that gardaí are planning to make an arrest in the investigation into the murder of Ms Murphy, while the possible easing of Covid restrictions also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with Ashling Murphy's funeral and a story on restrictions which adds that the peak of the Omicron wave has passed.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Garda investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy, along with another story on the peak of the Omicron wave having passed.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Ashling Murphy's funeral.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the Ashling Murphy murder investigation.

In the North, The Irish News leads with a story on possible school closures.

In Britain, the front pages are dominated by Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claiming that the British prime minister is lying about not being aware of the rule-breaking parties at Downing Street.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i all lead with the story.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on UK judges looking to clear a backlog of court cases.