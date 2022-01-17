Large crowds expected at Ashling Murphy funeral as family requests privacy

Gardaí are anticipating a “large attendance” at the funeral of Ashling Murphy on Tuesday as her family appeals for privacy.

Large crowds are expected to gather as the 23-year-old schoolteacher, whose murder has sparked widespread grief and shock, is laid to rest.

Ms Murphy's remains are reposing at her family home just outside Tullamore and are due to be removed on Tuesday to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, for requiem Mass at 11am.

Her family is appealing for privacy at the house on Tuesday morning prior to the funeral Mass. The family has also asked for family flowers only at the funeral.

Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery will also be a private family occasion.

Livestream

The funeral mass will be livestreamed tomorrow morning, and can be watched online at the following link: http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/, with a back-up link also available below.

Audio will also play outside the church for the anticipated crowds.

A controlled traffic plan will be in place in the village of Mountbolus on Tuesday, with gardaí on duty to manage traffic and parking.

Car parking will be provided as follows:

Traffic from Tullamore will be directed into Killoughey GAA grounds.

Traffic from Birr/Idle corner will be accommodated in a green field site at Murrays.

Traffic arriving via Ballyboy will be accommodated in a green field site at Dalys.

Gardaí have also reminded that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to be a significant public health concern, with those unable to social distance or in crowded outdoor areas urged to wear appropriate face coverings.

Meanwhile, schools across the country have been asked to observe a minute’s silence at 11am on Tuesday to honour Ms Murphy’s memory.

“We are encouraging schools to fall silent to remember a beloved primary school teacher, taken far too soon, and show our solidarity with her friends, family, colleagues and pupils as Ashling is laid to rest,” education and teaching unions said in a statement.

It comes as gardaí investigating the murder of Ms Murphy are seeking information on a man wearing a black tracksuit on the day the schoolteacher was attacked in Tullamore, saying “significant progress” has been made in the investigation to date.