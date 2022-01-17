Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 19:23

Teenagers arrested after shots fired at Garda patrol car in Tallaght

The incident took place shortly after 2.30am on July 24th in the Rossfield Avenue area
Gardaí have arrested two teenagers following a shooting incident that saw shots fired at a Garda patrol car in Tallaght last summer.

The incident took place shortly after 2.30am on July 24th 2021 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght in Dublin.

A marked Garda patrol car with unarmed uniform gardaí inside was involved in the incident. No gardaí were injured.

On Monday, gardaí said they had arrested two people as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.

A man, aged in his late teens, and a male juvenile, aged in his teens, are currently detained in Tallaght Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

