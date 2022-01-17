High Court rules woman with severe anorexia should no longer be force-fed

A woman who has suffered from severe treatment-resistant anorexia nervosa for more than 25 years should no longer be force-fed, the High Court has ruled.

Given her extremely fragile heath, this "may well result in her death from anorexia" but in lifting the coerced tube-feeding order, Ms Justice Niamh Hyland said she was hopeful the woman, who is in her 40s and married, may agree to follow the advice of her medical team and thus maximise her chances of avoiding premature death.

The judge said the woman attended local mental health services over the past decade for management of her eating disorder, although her history of disordered eating in fact went back 25 years.

Between 2011 and 2019 her admissions to hospital were typically prompted by severe emaciation and acute medical concerns.

During those admissions, she complied only partially with recommended care until her weight and medical status were sufficiently stable to allow her to be discharged or for her to discharge herself against medical advice.

Force and restraint

In November 2019, she was admitted to hospital as an acute medical inpatient following a collapse and conditions secondary to malnutrition.

She complied only variably with medical recommendations for re-feeding and physical activity restriction and refused food and naso-gastric feeding while also requesting to leave the hospital.

A month later, following an application by the HSE, the High Court ordered she could be detained in hospital for treatment and also ordered that reasonable force and restraint could be used in that treatment. She was later made a ward of court because her doctor believed she lacked capacity to make decisions as to her treatment.

An order was also made sending her to a specialist treatment facility in the UK where following seven months of treatment, her condition was stabilised and she went back to live at home with her husband, who the court noted had been very supportive of her.

Earlier court orders allowing for her involuntary admission to hospital should her condition deteriorate remained in place.

In December 2020, the High Court continued that order but also directed that, if she was admitted to hospital on a coercive basis, her clinicians were not permitted to use forced tube feeding without further order of the court. This followed submissions on behalf of the woman indicating her very strong opposition to any form of coerced treatment and to wardship.

Compulsorily admitted

In April 2021, she was compulsorily admitted to a mental health unit despite her strong opposition.

Further court hearings took place at which the psychiatrist treating her in the community said coerced admission to hospital was not in her best interests. The court was told the woman was extremely distressed at being compulsorily detained.

The court ordered her release some three weeks after she was admitted and that she continue to be treated in the community.

The case returned to court in December last when Ms Justice Hyland was told she had a sub-optimal adherence to treatment recommendations, including restricting her compliance with meal plans provided to her. She had ongoing severely low body weight, a number of consequent medical conditions and a "general frailty of chronic malnutrition", her treating doctors said in a joint report.

The doctors also believed it was not in her best interests to be coercively treated given her "enduring treatment-resistant anorexia nervosa" and the high likelihood that it would be traumatic for her and not without its own medical risks.

In her decision lifting the forced feeding order, Ms Justice Hyland said the Supreme Court laid down a number of requirements before a court could decide on whether life-saving treatment should not be administered.

Among these were the right to life which did not mean that coercive treatment should be directed to be used where that coercive treatment itself may negatively impact on the right to life.

The judge said she also considered the woman's dignity in both life and death.

Given the seriousness of her condition, the fact that the medical team have concluded that coercive treatment is highly unlikely to be of any enduring benefit, and the impact of the coercive treatment on her, the judge concluded the woman's dignity would be adversely affected by continuing coercive treatment.