Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 12:38

Woman killed in Meath house fire

The fire occurred in Kilmurray, Trim on Monday morning.
Woman killed in Meath house fire

Louise Walsh

Gardaí are investigating a house fire in Co Meath in which a woman died on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Kilmurray, Trim at 6.45am where they confirmed the fatality.

In a statement, Meath County Council said: "A call came in this morning at 6.45am for a domestic house fire at Kilmurray, Trim and fire service units from Trim and Navan responded to the scene.

"A dwelling was extensively damaged by fire and unfortunately one person lost their life in the house. The fire was extinguished and the scene was left with An Garda Síochána to investigate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased person. May they Rest in Peace."

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at 8.30am and confirmed the woman, aged in her 50s, was found deceased inside the property.

"The coroner was notified and the body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. A file is being prepared for the Coroner," a Garda statement said.

More in this section

Hospitality restrictions should not be eased too early, warns WHO special convoy Hospitality restrictions should not be eased too early, warns WHO special convoy
UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians
Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries
Hiqa identifies non-compliance at 16 centres for people with disabilities

Hiqa identifies non-compliance at 16 centres for people with disabilities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more