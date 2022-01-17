Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 12:07

Castlebar revealed as the lucky town to have sold Saturday's winning Lotto ticket

Saturday night's draw was the fourth time the jackpot has been won in Castlebar and is not even the biggest win the town has recorded.
Castlebar has retained its status as one of the luckiest locations in the country after the National Lottery revealed that the winning €19.06 million Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in the Co Mayo town.

As reported in The Irish Times, Saturday night's draw was the fourth time the jackpot has been won in Castlebar and is not even the biggest win the town has recorded.

In July 2019, a EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €29 million was sold in the town at the Garryduff XL store.

Other previous wins include a ticket worth €15 million which was sold in Staunton’s Costcutter Express in 2014, and less than two years ago, a ticket for the €17 million EuroMillions jackpot was also sold in Castlebar.

The most recent winner of the €19.06 million Lotto jackpot has yet to come forward as the National Lottery has asked players in the town to check their tickets.

The winning numbers for Saturday were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23. It was a quick pick combination.

