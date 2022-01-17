Hiqa identifies non-compliance at 16 centres for people with disabilities

Muireann Duffy

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has identified non-compliance with regulations and standards at 16 of 34 designated centres for people with disabilities during recent inspections.

A "good level of compliance" was noted at 18 of the centres, however, the remaining centres had non-compliance issues across a number of areas, including protection against infection, general welfare and development, governance and management, staffing, and staff training.

Two centres operated by Inspire Wellbeing Company Limited by Guarantee were found to be in breach of regulations and/or standards in six areas, including staffing and protection against infection, while improvements of fire precautions and infection controls were noted as necessary at three centres operated by KARE, Promotion Inclusion for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Non-compliance with regulations relating to staff training, staffing, governance and management, infection control and fire precautions were identified at five centres operated by the Muiríosa Foundation.

Peamount Healthcare, Peter Bradley Foundation Company Limited by Guarantee, RehabCare and Saint Patrick's Centre (Kilkenny) each had one centre noted for non-compliance, while Resilience Healthcare Limited had two centres which did not meet the necessary standards or regulations during inspection.

The observances at these centres included issues relating to personal possessions, residents' general welfare and development, policies and procedures, protections and residents' rights, and positive behavioural support.

Good practice

In addition to the non-compliance, a number of the reports highlighted examples of good practice at a number of centres around the country.

The report of one such centre, operated by L'Arche Ireland, noted that residents spoke about some of the activities they enjoyed doing, including knitting, gardening and baking.

Another centre, operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited, was commended for supporting residents to actively make choices on how the centre operated, holding weekly meetings at which they could discuss any complaints and express their views.

Finally, a centre operated by the Muiríose Foundation was also highlighted by Hiqa after residents told the inspector of how they were satisfied with the care and support they received, which included support in accessing the local community, involving residents in shopping trips and enabling them to go out for meals with their families.