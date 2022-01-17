Over two thirds of students want hybrid exams this year

Digital Desk Staff

More than two-thirds of Leaving Certificate students want a hybrid state exams model this summer, according to a comprehensive new survey.

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) survey of school students shows that two-thirds of exam students are calling for a hybrid model for state examinations in 2022 (68 per cent of Leaving cycle students and 63 per cent of Junior cycle students).

The ISSU is the national representative body for second-level school students in the State.

As The Irish Times reports, the survey, which closed last Friday received over 40,900 responses from students in the State.

It involved one in three Senior cycle students and one in seven Junior cycle students.

ISSU student Emer Neville said it was “abundantly clear” that students want to see a hybrid model of examinations and assessments for this year’s State exams.

She pointed out that the examinations survey saw double the engagement from students of previous years.

“We are calling on the Department of Education to hear the voice of students, who are continuing their education in abnormal times,” she said.

“With the levels of disruptions, mental health pressures and classes missed, we are asking the minister to introduce a hybrid model for state examinations.”

Students also voiced their concerns about missing classes, absenteeism of both students and teachers in the classroom and the pressure on their mental health of Covid-19.

Student experiences

The full report of the ISSU Survey on Covid-19 in schools and the State Examinations 2022 highlighting student experiences and opinions on schools and state exams will be released soon.

Speaking about the report, Labour spokesperson for Education Aodhan Ó Ríordáin said: “I am calling on the Minister and Department to hear the concerns of students and commence preparations for a hybrid state examination model for 2022.

“These students have experienced a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures and huge changes in how they are taught how they learn.

"The loss of in person teaching in fifth year combined with the interruptions since September due to teachers not being available and the impact of substitutions has had an effect that cannot be ignored.

“It’s clear that there’s huge engagement from the wider education community on this issue, with many pointing to the successful roll out of the hybrid leaving cert in 2021 by the Department."

He said it would be wrong-headed for the Minister to go back to ‘normal’ given that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic.