Council revenue from Dublin City Hall events almost halved due to pandemic

Sarah Slater

Revenue from events and weddings normally held at Dublin City Hall has almost halved as a result of the pandemic.

Figures released by Dublin City Council show the hire charge for events being held at the city centre location fell to €3,450 last year from €77,886 in 2019.

In 2020, €12,788 was earned when 17 scheduled events were able to go ahead, compared to just four in 2021, down from 70 in 2019.

No admission fees were earned last year and the café has remained closed for the past two years. There was also no income earned from the City Hall shop in 2021, as €171 was taken in compared to €1,063 in 2019.

The total income for 2020 fell to €152,770 from a high of €224,453 in 2019. The figure for January to November last year stands at €258,792, however some of this income refers to 2022/2023 wedding deposits and does not include balances paid in December.

The council's chief executive Owen Keegan published the figures at a recent local authority meeting when questioned by Sinn Féin councillor Séamus McGrattan.

Cllr McGrattan said the "massive drop in revenue was making it even more difficult to balance the books for the day-to-day running of City Hall".

"It still remains unclear if a return to the levels of revenue which was being achieved prior to the pandemic will happen as a lot of people may change the way they hold events and weddings.

"So far the signs are hopeful that events may come back, but it’s an ever-changing landscape," he said.