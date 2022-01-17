Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 08:41

Boost in Gaeltacht jobs during the pandemic due to increasing number of people relocating

The boost of people relocating during the pandemic contributed to the creation of 825 new jobs in Gaeltacht companies during 2021.
Boost in Gaeltacht jobs during the pandemic due to increasing number of people relocating

Vivienne Clarke

The chairperson of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachhta, Anna Ní Ghallachair has said that the boost of people relocating during the pandemic contributed to the creation of 825 new jobs in Gaeltacht companies during 2021.

The availability of a high quality workforce had attracted external investment, which had also helped, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The jobs had been created in a wide variety of sectors including the green economy, the blue economy, the med tech sector and the food sector, she added.

“Very often our companies started off with two or three people on a very modest basis and have worked their way through innovation and high quality staff and also the support of Údarás to become what they are today,” Ms Ní Ghallachair said.

“So they are not necessarily reliant on a mother company in the towns or cities.”

Ms Ní Ghallachair said that during the pandemic there had been a boost as people, particularly young people relocated.

“We need to redefine what the term remote means now, because with remote working and with high speed broadband we have a network of almost 30 digital hubs throughout the Gaeltacht.

“With the cost of living in cities such as Dublin, but also further afield, rents in particular, the inability to purchase a house and then quality of life issues which have been improved no end in the gaeltacht areas, we find that young people are more and more attracted to the Gaeltacht.”

More in this section

Up to 244,000 booster Covid vaccines to expire in next two weeks Up to 244,000 booster Covid vaccines to expire in next two weeks
Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries
UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians
Coveney orders investigation into Department of Foreign affairs lockdown gathering

Coveney orders investigation into Department of Foreign affairs lockdown gathering

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more