Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 07:44

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's papers are dominated by the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA

Monday's papers are dominated by the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The Irish Times reports that the investigation into the murder of Ms Murphy remained focused on a man being treated for wounds in a Dublin hospital on Sunday night.

IT front page

The Irish Examiner also leads with the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy, with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee pledging the Government’s new strategy on domestic and gender-based violence would have a clear goal of “zero tolerance” for any violence against women.

Elsewhere, the Irish Independent reports that Gardaí are ready to interview the new suspect in the investigation.

Independent front page

While the Irish Daily Mail report that Gardaí are closing in on the suspect after having collected further evidence over the weekend.

Daily Mail

Both the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror lead with how Ms Murphy's family visited the Grand Canal and walked the towpath towards the crime scene with gardaí on Sunday.

Mirror front page

And the Belfast Telegraph reports about a proposal for politicians in Northern Ireland to be able to "double-job".

Boris Johnson’s efforts to “save his own skin” as the heat increases over Downing Street parties dominate the British papers as the working week begins.

The Daily Telegraph reports the British prime minister was questioned by senior civil servant Sue Gray as part of her investigation into “partygate”.

Boris Johnson is set to “axe” senior officials “as he tries to save his own skin”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Labour are quoted on the front of The Guardian accusing Mr Johnson of targeting the BBC in a desperate attempt to save his own premiership.

The Daily Express refers to Mr Johnson’s allies as saying he will fight tooth and nail to save his political future with a blitz of popular policies.

Tory MPs, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, call in the Daily Mail for Keir Starmer to apologise for drinking with colleagues in a Labour office in April.

The Times says Mr Johnson will call in the military to stem the flow of migrant boats crossing the Channel, while The Independent reports child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adult strangers due to increased numbers.

 

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Queen Elizabeth will not help Prince Harry as he attempts to arrange police protection while in the UK, in a story also covered by the Daily Star.

World number one men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia and branded an “icon of anti-vaxxers”, according to Metro.

More in this section

Up to 244,000 booster Covid vaccines to expire in next two weeks Up to 244,000 booster Covid vaccines to expire in next two weeks
Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries Ashling Murphy murder: Suspect could not satisfactorily explain his injuries
UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians
Coveney orders investigation into Department of Foreign affairs lockdown gathering

Coveney orders investigation into Department of Foreign affairs lockdown gathering

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more