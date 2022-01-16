Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

By Dominic McGrath, PA
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Limerick.
Gardaí are investigating the crash, which happened at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 1pm on Sunday.
It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, and it is expected that a postmortem examination will take place shortly.
The road is closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.