Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 20:09

Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence
Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the crash, which happened at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 1pm on Sunday.

It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, and it is expected that a postmortem examination will take place shortly.

The road is closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

More in this section

One winner claims record-breaking €19m Lotto jackpot One winner claims record-breaking €19m Lotto jackpot
Tourism demand for electric cars must be prepared for, says Fáilte Ireland Tourism demand for electric cars must be prepared for, says Fáilte Ireland
New person of interest in Ashling Murphy inquiry in hospital with injuries New person of interest in Ashling Murphy inquiry in hospital with injuries
UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians

UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more