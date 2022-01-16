Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 19:05

Winning €19 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Mayo

The winning ticket from last night's record-breaking lotto jackpot was sold in Co Mayo
Winning €19 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Mayo

James Cox

The winning ticket from last night's record-breaking lotto jackpot was sold in Co Mayo.

The west of Ireland player won the largest prize ever seen in the game after matching six numbers on a Quick Pick ticket.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.

The jackpot has controversially rolled over since last June.

However, National Lottery spokesperson Fran Whearty said that won't happen again.

Mr Whearty said: "This is the last time we will see a rollover of this length, it was 64 draws so in future we will have a mechanism where there will be a 'will be won event' five draws after a cap, and that's after a change in our rules that our regulator approved last week."

Last night was the first "will be won" Lotto draw.

A must win draw means that if no one matches all six numbers, the prize filters down to anyone who matched five and a bonus number.

If there is still no winner at this point, jackpots are shared by punters who had five numbers.

 

More in this section

Tourism demand for electric cars must be prepared for, says Fáilte Ireland Tourism demand for electric cars must be prepared for, says Fáilte Ireland
One winner claims record-breaking €19m Lotto jackpot One winner claims record-breaking €19m Lotto jackpot
New person of interest in Ashling Murphy inquiry in hospital with injuries New person of interest in Ashling Murphy inquiry in hospital with injuries
UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians

UK government called to u-turn on ‘double-jobbing’ plans for North's politicians

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more