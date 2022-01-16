Public should be vigilant of fake Covid notices, TD says

James Cox

Members of the public should be vigilant about the circulation of dangerous fake Covid notices purporting to be from the HSE, according to Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond.

Mr Richmond, who represents Dublin Rathdown, has said notices, including a QR code, are being pinned on fences at schools and other public buildings, but they should be dismissed and reported.

“Over recent weeks, we have seen increasing incidences of very official looking notices purporting to be from the HSE being pinned to the gates of schools and public buildings, including Leinster House,” he said.

Conspiracy theories

“These notices include a QR code that once scanned, brings people to a link that contains misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines and other dangerous conspiracy theories.

“These notices are not from the HSE and have no official relevance at all, they are being posted without the permission of schools and other buildings as part of a wider, malicious, anti-vax campaign.

“While much debate, rightly, is on the spreading of misinformation by anti-vax campaigners online and through social media; we cannot dismiss the impact of these campaigns that use more traditional methods.

“Pinning notices on school and public buildings is a very dangerous approach, as are the extremely nefarious newspapers and leaflets being delivered through people’s doors, again spreading really dangerous misinformation and much worse. I am warning all members of the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to identifying these misleading notices; they should be dismissed, removed and reported."

“Those posting these notices are acting in an extremely dangerous manner and their actions are reprehensible,” Mr Richmond concluded.