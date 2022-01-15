Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 21:07

One winner claims record-breaking €19m Lotto jackpot

One lucky punter has claimed tonight's record-breaking €19.06 million National Lottery jackpot
James Cox

One lucky punter has claimed tonight's record-breaking €19.06 million National Lottery jackpot.

The jackpot, not won since June 9th last, was claimed in the first "will be won" Lotto draw.

The jackpot had remained capped at €19.06 million since October 2nd and had not been won on 62 successive occasions.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.

In the Plus 1 draw, the winning numbers were: 5, 9, 16, 27, 33, and 41. The bonus number was 12.

In the Plus 2 draw, the winning numbers were: 6, 11, 19, 23, 26, and 44. The bonus number was 16.

Tonight’s winning raffle number was 9398.

A must win draw means that if no one matches all six numbers, the prize filters down anyone who matched five and a bonus number.

If there is still no winner at this point, jackpots are shared by punters who had five numbers.

There was such high demand for tonight's draw that the National Lottery website and app crashed close to the 7.45pm cut-off time, meaning some users were unable to purchase tickets.

The National Lottery has apologised to customers affected by the malfunctions.

 

