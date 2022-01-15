HSE chief encouraged by downward trend of Covid patients in hospital

Digital Desk Staff

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid has said the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continues to fall as for the first time in a week it is now below 1,000.

As of this morning, the HSE says that 940 people are receiving treatment for the coronavirus in hospital, a drop of 80 on yesterday's figure.

There are currently 83 patients being cared for in intensive care units.

As the Irish Examiner reports, this morning's figures come as daily case numbers continue to fall, with just over 17,000 reported on Friday evening.

In a tweet this morning, Paul Reid said a consistent set of trends give great hope.

A consistent set of #COVID19 trends give great hope. Hospital cases down to 940, ICU at 83 & fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down. Booster vaccines & the public's response have so far eased the worst impacts. Please get your booster asap. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 15, 2022

He said there are fewer patients on oxygen support and GP referrals and overall case numbers are also down. Booster vaccines and the public's response have so far eased the worst impacts, he added.

On Friday, the HSE chief said there are "positive indications" Ireland has reached the peak of the Omicron wave.

Mr Reid says the rise in Covid hospitalisations has steadied and there has been a reduction in GP referrals for testing.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said that ICU numbers were also holding, but that it would be next week before it could be determined that figures were lowering.

In recent days the number of people being referred by GPs for PCR tests had gone down, he said.

However, he warned of the “lag effect” which had yet to be felt.

There was still a high positivity rate of 50 per cent, he added.