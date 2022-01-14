Dublin third year students announced as BT Young Scientist winners

Muireann Duffy

Two third year students from Dublin have been named as the overall winners of the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar (both 15) from Synge Street CBS claimed the top prize for their project: 'A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem'.

In addition to the €7,500 prize, the pair will now also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Youn Scientist in September.

Their project was presented in the intermediate section of the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category, with the chair of the group judging panel, Professor Pat Guiry remarking that the judges were highly impressed by their "elegant work, their creative ideas and their excellent presentation skills".

Congratulations to all the students and their schools who participated in this year's #BTYSTE2022

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cglrYszrNW — Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 14, 2022

"The students presented a new approach to a problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering," he added.

The award for individual winner went to Ross O'Boyle (16), a transition year student from Portmarnock Community College in Dublin, for his project: 'An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios'.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Friday, Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was "encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year's entrants".

"The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is the constant high standard that makes the BT Young Scientist one of the longest running and most successful STEM events in Europe," she added.