Ashling Murphy: Full list of vigils taking place across island of Ireland

Vigils will be held across most counties in Ireland this evening as people gather in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was killed on Wednesday afternoon as she jogged along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly, with her murder triggering widespread outpourings of grief and anger.

Vigils will be held into the weekend, including in London, on an island off the Irish coast, online, and at the school in Tullamore where Ms Murphy was a teacher.

Here is the full list with locations and times for each event.

Dublin

Dublin city centre - 4pm on Friday outside the Dáil.

- 4pm on Friday outside the Dáil. Lucan - 4pm on Friday at Lucan Weir.

- 4pm on Friday at Lucan Weir. Drimnagh - 8am on Saturday at the Drimnagh Luas.

- 8am on Saturday at the Drimnagh Luas. Blanchardstown - 12pm on Saturday outside Draíocht Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

- 12pm on Saturday outside Draíocht Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. Dun Laoghaire - 4pm on Saturday at the seafront entrance to People’s Park.

- 4pm on Saturday at the seafront entrance to People’s Park. Dundrum - 4pm on Saturday in front of the church on Main Street.

- 4pm on Saturday in front of the church on Main Street. Portmartnock - 5pm on Saturday at Portmarnock Beach.

- 5pm on Saturday at Portmarnock Beach. Donabate - 5pm on Saturday at St Patrick's Green.

Cork

Kanturk - 6pm on Friday at Kanturk Place.

- 6pm on Friday at Kanturk Place. Mallow - 7pm on Friday at Lidl.

- 7pm on Friday at Lidl. Buttevent - 7pm on Friday at Buttevent Primary School.

- 7pm on Friday at Buttevent Primary School. Cork city - 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond.

Offaly

Tullamore - 4pm on Friday at Tullamore Town Park.

- 4pm on Friday at Tullamore Town Park. Cappincur - 4.30pm on Friday at Digby Bridge.

- 4.30pm on Friday at Digby Bridge. Tullamore – 6pm on Friday at Durrow National School.

– 6pm on Friday at Durrow National School. Birr - 7pm on Sunday at John’s Hall.

Wicklow

Bray - 4pm on Friday at Bray Town Council.

- 4pm on Friday at Bray Town Council. Greystones - 4pm on Friday at Men’s Cove.

- 4pm on Friday at Men’s Cove. Wicklow town - 6pm on Friday walking from Murrough Playground car park.

- 6pm on Friday walking from Murrough Playground car park. Greystones - 4pm on Sunday for a run/walk from Park and Ride Car Park Greystones.

Waterford

Waterford city - 6pm on Friday in People’s Park.

- 6pm on Friday in People’s Park. Dungarven - 6.15pm on Friday at Walton Park.

- 6.15pm on Friday at Walton Park. Carriganore - 4pm on Saturday at the Waterford Greenway.

Wexford

Wexford town - 4pm on Friday at The Quay.

- 4pm on Friday at The Quay. Gorey - 6.30pm on Friday on Main Street.

Carlow

Carlow town - 6pm on Friday at The Fountain.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny city - 2pm on Sunday at Kilkenny Castle.

Tipperary

Cashel - 4pm on Friday at the Plaza Main Street.

- 4pm on Friday at the Plaza Main Street. Nenagh - 4.30pm on Friday at Banba Square.

- 4.30pm on Friday at Banba Square. Clonmel - 6pm on Friday at the Main Guard.

- 6pm on Friday at the Main Guard. Cahir - 6pm on Friday at Cahir Castle car park.

- 6pm on Friday at Cahir Castle car park. Thurles - 6.15pm on Friday at Thurles town park.

- 6.15pm on Friday at Thurles town park. Templemore - 6.15pm on Friday at Templemore Park.

- 6.15pm on Friday at Templemore Park. Canon Hayes - 7.30pm on Friday at the running track.

Limerick

Limerick city - 6pm on Friday at Arthur’s Quay Park.

Kerry

Killorglin - 4pm on Friday at Library Place.

- 4pm on Friday at Library Place. Tralee - 4pm on Friday at Town Square.

- 4pm on Friday at Town Square. Dingle - 4pm on Friday at The Marina.

- 4pm on Friday at The Marina. Valentia Island - 4.25pm on Friday at Cracow Park, Knightstown.

- 4.25pm on Friday at Cracow Park, Knightstown. Ballydavid - 6.16pm on Friday at The Pier.

Clare

Ennis - 4pm on Friday at Fair Green.

- 4pm on Friday at Fair Green. Ennistymon - 5.30pm on Friday at Ennistymon Town Square.

Galway

Portumna - 6pm on Saturday at Town Square.

Louth

Ardee - 4pm on Friday at Ardee Library.

- 4pm on Friday at Ardee Library. Dundalk - 5pm on Friday at The Square.

- 5pm on Friday at The Square. Drogheda - 4.30pm on Friday at The Ramparts.

Meath

Navan - 4pm on Friday Blackwater Park.

- 4pm on Friday Blackwater Park. Oldcastle - 4pm on Friday at The Square.

- 4pm on Friday at The Square. Ashbourne - 4pm on Friday at Arkle Monument.

- 4pm on Friday at Arkle Monument. Trim - 4pm on Saturday at the wooden bridge by Trim Castle.

Westmeath

Moate - 4pm on Sunday at The Greenway.

Kildare

Maynooth - 4pm on Friday at Maynooth Square.

Mayo

Westport - 8pm on Friday at the Mall.

- 8pm on Friday at the Mall. Ballina - 7pm on Saturday at Abbeyhalfquarter.

Sligo

Sligo town - 4pm on Sunday at Doorly Park.

Longford

Ballymahon - 6.30pm on Saturday at Ballymahon GAA.

Leitrim

Manorhamilton - 7.30pm on Friday at Market Square.

Monaghan

Castleblaney - 4.30pm on Friday at Hope Castle.

Donegal

Ardee - 5pm on Friday at The Diamond.

- 5pm on Friday at The Diamond. Letterkenny - 7pm on Friday at Market Square.

Antrim

Belfast - 4pm on Friday at Belfast City Hall.

Armagh

Armagh - 4pm on Friday at Market Street.

- 4pm on Friday at Market Street. Crossmaglen - 4pm on Friday at The Square.

Fermanagh

Enniskillen - 6pm on Friday at Fermanagh House.

Derry

Derry - 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps.

Tyrone

Strabane - 4pm on Friday at Strabane Square.

- 4pm on Friday at Strabane Square. Omagh - 4pm on Friday at Killyclogher.

International

London - 4pm on Saturday at the London Irish Centre.

Online