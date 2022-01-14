File on former Garda Superintendent charged with drug possession to be sent to the DPP

Tom Tuite

A file on the case of a former Garda Superintendent charged in relation with a drug seizure has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a court has heard.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) recovered cannabis herb during search operations on September 29th, 2021.

John Murphy (61) was charged with the possession of cannabis worth over €13,000 at his home in a north Dublin suburb.

The offence is contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry a 10-year sentence. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

On October 4th last year, bail was set in his bond of €500, but a €20,000 independent surety must be approved and Mr Murphy, who appeared at Cloverhill District Court via video-link on Friday, has not yet taken it up.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley told Judge Victor Blake the case file had been sent to the DPP.

Custody

Judge Blake remanded Mr Murphy in continuing custody with consent to bail to appear again on February 10th at which point directions from the DPP will be outlined.

Defence counsel Brian Mulvany said his client wished "to attend in person" on the next date.

Detective Sergeant Hanley had previously told the court that directions from the DPP would be sought about "possible further charges".

On November 5th, the court granted the former senior garda legal aid. It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was “based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances”.

Documentation supporting the application was furnished to the court and the GNBCI.

Detective Sergeant Hanley agreed with the defence on bail terms at the first hearing in October and

Det Sgt Hanley did not read out Mr Murphy's address for his security.

Mr Murphy must not contact four people, who cannot be named for the same reason, and gardaí have seized his passport.

If he takes up bail, he must reside at a provided address, sign on daily at a Garda station, and not apply for a duplicate passport. He would also be required to provide gardaí with a contact phone number within 24 hours of his release.

Mr Murphy "made no reply after caution" when charged.