Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 12:28

Truss says there is ‘deal to be done’ over Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK foreign secretary and European vice-president to meet again on January 24th following talks at Chevening
Truss says there is ‘deal to be done’ over Northern Ireland Protocol

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

British foreign secretary Liz Truss has said there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Following her first meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, held at her official residence at Chevening in Kent, she said they had agreed to hold further talks on January 24th.

However, she refused to rule out the possibility the UK could invoke Article 16 – suspending part of the arrangements in the protocol – if they could not agree a way forward.

Brexit
Liz Truss greets European Commission vice-president at Maros Sefcovic at Chevening (Ben Stansall/PA)

“We have had constructive talks with the EU. We are now going to going into intensive negotiations to work towards a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland,” she said in a pooled broadcast clip.

“I think there is a deal to be done. I do want to make progress. Clearly if we don’t make sufficient progress we will have to look at the alternatives, but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms Truss assumed responsibility for the negotiations with the EU following the resignation of the Brexit minister David Frost last month.

The British government is seeking substantial changes to the protocol – which forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – arguing that it is hampering the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and damaging community relations.

In a joint statement, Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic said: “The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. They agreed that officials would meet next week in intensified talks and that the principals would meet again on January 24.

“We share a desire for a positive relationship between the EU and the UK underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy.”

More in this section

HSE antigen test portal open from today HSE antigen test portal open from today
Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot
Man attacked by stag while carrying out work settles case against ESB Man attacked by stag while carrying out work settles case against ESB
Appeal likely after plans for O’Connell Street and Moore Street scheme approved

Appeal likely after plans for O’Connell Street and Moore Street scheme approved

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more