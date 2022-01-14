Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 09:55

HSE antigen test portal open from today

People looking to register a positive antigen test can do so through the HSE website from today
HSE antigen test portal open from today

James Cox

People looking to register a positive antigen test can do so through the HSE website from today.

The measure is being introduced in order to get a more accurate picture of Omicron infection rates, as the PCR system has become overwhelmed.

However, a PCR or professionally administered antigen test will still be needed by anyone seeking a recovery cert from the HSE.

Meanwhile, a boosted close contact who doesn't have symptoms no longer needs to isolate from today, as part of new rule changes.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, thinks the new antigen reporting system is a good idea.

Prof Staines told Newstalk: "With any system that allows for self reporting, a small number of irresponsible people will probably abuse it, but most people won't. Most people are very sensible about this, most people will record it if they're positive and they won't mess up the system if they are not."

More in this section

Man convicted of sexually assaulting daughter after jury not properly instructed, appeal claims Man convicted of sexually assaulting daughter after jury not properly instructed, appeal claims
All-Ireland winning footballer pleads not guilty to ATM thefts All-Ireland winning footballer pleads not guilty to ATM thefts
Judgment reserved in Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch challenge over Special Criminal Court Judgment reserved in Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch challenge over Special Criminal Court
Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot

Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more