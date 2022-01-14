Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 09:45

HSE chief 'cautiously hopeful' Covid hospitalisations levelling out

HSE director general Paul Reid has said he is “cautiously hopeful” that the number of Covid hospitalisations is levelling out
HSE chief 'cautiously hopeful' Covid hospitalisations levelling out

Vivienne Clarke

HSE director general Paul Reid has said he is “cautiously hopeful” that the number of Covid hospitalisations is levelling out.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said that ICU numbers were also holding, but that it would be next week before it could be determined that figures were lowering.

In recent days the number of people being referred by GPs for PCR tests had gone down, he said.

However, he warned of the “lag effect” which had yet to be felt.

There was still a high positivity rate of 50 per cent, he added.

In the past week 305,000 PCR tests had been administered and 350,000 antigen tests dispersed with antigen tests now playing “a core part” of the HSE’s strategy.

Hospitals were “managing” through “this difficult time”, but there was a “strain” on non Covid services he acknowledged.

More in this section

Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot
Man convicted of sexually assaulting daughter after jury not properly instructed, appeal claims Man convicted of sexually assaulting daughter after jury not properly instructed, appeal claims
All-Ireland winning footballer pleads not guilty to ATM thefts All-Ireland winning footballer pleads not guilty to ATM thefts
HSE antigen test portal open from today

HSE antigen test portal open from today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more