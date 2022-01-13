Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 19:09

Two arrested over fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot

Michael Tormey, who was in his 40s, was gunned down outside his home in Ballyfermot while his wife and child were asleep inside
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man and a woman have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin on Sunday.

Michael Tormey, who was in his 40s, was gunned down outside his home in Ballyfermot while his wife and child were asleep inside.

A man in his early 40s and a woman in her late 30s have been arrested in connection with the shooting and are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to get in touch – in particular, anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3.30am and 5.30am on Sunday.

Gardaí said earlier this week they do not believe Mr Tormey was involved in crime.

It is believed the victim had attended a social event on the night of his death, before returning home at 3.30am.

Gardaí do not believe he was involved in any kind of row in the hours before the shooting.

