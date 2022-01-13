Gardaí appeal for information on mountain bike after killing of Ashling Murphy

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on Wednesday have appealed for information on a mountain bike.

With a murder investigation under way, gardaí issued an updated appeal for information on Thursday evening, seeking any information on the Falcon Storm mountain bike “with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks.”

The Garda statement noted that a post-mortem has been completed on the body of Ms Murphy, the results of which “are not being released for operational reasons.”

Ms Murphy was attacked at around 4pm on Wednesday along the canal bank at Cappincur, Co Offaly.

A man in his 40s remains detained at Tullamore Garda station in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information on the fatal assault to come forward, especially those who were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, Co Offaly before 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Vigils are set to take place across Ireland in the coming days as people gather in memory of the 23-year-old primary school teacher.

In Ms Murphy’s home of Tullamore, Co Offaly, the normally bustling canal where she was attacked was quiet on Thursday. Locals have spoken of a sense of devastation, as well as confusion about the “randomness” of the attack.

Gardaí investigating the school teacher’s suspected murder have said that “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing her killer to justice.