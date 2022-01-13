Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 11:38

Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

The UFC star was at the pub, which was not damaged, on the day it was attacked, according to social media posts.
Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked ‘hours after he was there’

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are investigating an incident of “attempted criminal damage” at a pub owned by Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road, Dublin, was attacked on Wednesday night.

No damage was done.

The former UFC champion, 33, was in the pub earlier on Wednesday, according to social media posts.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000.

More in this section

High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development High Court grants leave to challenge refusal of Carrickmines development
Seven jobs created as Aldi opens new Killarney store Seven jobs created as Aldi opens new Killarney store
Flexible work to become a reality for Irish employees in 2022 Flexible work to become a reality for Irish employees in 2022
Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more